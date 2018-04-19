Unique pop-up exhibit celebrates avocados - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Unique pop-up exhibit celebrates avocados

Video Report By Ashley Jacobs, Reporter
SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - By mid-June, San Diego will be home to The Cado, a first of its kind pop-up featuring multi-sensory art installations designed to take you inside, and out, of a California avocado.

The 6,700 square-foot photogenic exhibition will be custom-built entirely out of 16 shipping containers and feature seven imaginative rooms of large-scale interactive art installations.

Tickets for the three-month engagement from June to August are selling out.

News 8's Ashley Jacobs has your sneak peek at the construction and shares the health benefits of avocados.

