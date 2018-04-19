Horace Mann Middle School teacher suspended after allegedly showing porn to students

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A Horace Mann Middle School teacher who reportedly showed a sixth-grade class pornography has been placed on leave while the allegations are investigated, a school district representative confirmed Thursday.

The instructor, whose name has not been made public, allegedly displayed the graphic images -- a video of a man and woman having sex -- during a physical-education class at the El Cerrito-area campus.

Maureen Magee, spokeswoman for San Diego Unified School District, said SDUSD officials were "aware of the allegations," first reported by a San Diego media outlet, and were looking into them.

In a statement to News 8, the San Diego Unified regarding Mann Middle School said: