Growing Green: Eco minded ideas for your yard

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – There are many ways to celebrate Earth Day and Arbor Day and one of those ways includes managing your yard in an eco-friendly manner.

In this video report, Tiger Palafox from Mission Hills Nursery tells us about various ways to go green, including the use of battery powered landscape equipment.

Earth Day is celebrated Sunday, April 22 and is a time set aside to educate and activate a global environmental movement. According to earthday.org, more than one billion people participate in Earth Day activities each year.

Arbor Day is Friday, April 27 and it’s a time when people are encouraged to plant trees.