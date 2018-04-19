Hullabaloo! Writing 20 songs in 20 days

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Perform 300 concerts in front of screaming kids every year, and you may just be the hardest working man in San Diego show business.

In Thursday's Zevely Zone, Jeff went to Kid Ventures in 4S Ranch to stomp his feet with Hullabaloo!

If you have not heard of Hullabaloo, your kids have.

For the past 14 years, Steve Denyes has performed in front of hundreds of thousands of children.

In the month of January, Steve challenged himself to write a new song every day. He even allowed fans to submit song titles. One boy came up with, "my Trip to Paris."

The goal was to write 20 songs in 20 days.

Hullabaloo's "20 Songs in 20 Days" album debuts April 27th.

For more information and concert dates visit: http://www.hullabalooband.com/about/.