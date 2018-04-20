Middle School teacher placed on leave after allegedly showing porn to class

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8/CNS) - A Horace Mann Middle School teacher who reportedly showed a sixth-grade class pornography has been placed on leave while the allegations are investigated, a school district representative confirmed.

The instructor, whose name has not been made public, allegedly displayed the graphic images -- a video of a man and woman having sex -- during a physical-education class at the El Cerrito-area campus.

San Diego Unified School District gave us this statement,

"The San Diego Unified School District is investigating an incident that allegedly occurred at Mann Middle School. An employee has been placed on leave pending the investigation."

Maureen Magee, spokeswoman for San Diego Unified School District said district personnel policies prohibited her from commenting on any particulars of the case, except to say that the teacher in question has not been arrested.