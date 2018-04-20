Taste of Science: Does ET really exist?

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Interested in all things aliens? The Fleet Science Center is teaming up with Taste of Science for six days of engaging science talks in San Diego.

Have you ever wondered why we find some people more attractive than others? Or how tiny DNA strands make us who we are? Are you looking for some insider tips on surviving the zombie apocalypse? All these questions and more will be answered at the festival.

The events will be held at difference breweries all around the county from April 22 to April 28.

Professor Shelley Wright and Barbara Spencer from taste of science joined News 8 Morning Extra to dish on the different topics that will be covered at this years event.

