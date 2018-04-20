Creek to Bay Clean Up 2018: Restoring San Diego's neighborhoods - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Creek to Bay Clean Up 2018: Restoring San Diego's neighborhoods

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – Volunteers turned out in force Saturday to participate in the I Love a Clean San Diego’s 16th Annual Creek to Bay Clean Up.

The clean-up kicked off at 9am and more than 6,200 volunteers picked up litter at 113 neighborhoods countywide - from coastal communities to inland locations.

Through the effort, more than 175,000 pounds of trash, debris and pollutants were removed along with graffiti; invasive plants were replaced with water-wise native plants restoring San Diego County's natural habitats.

 To learn more on how you can celebrate Earth Day every day, visit www.cleansd.org.

Here’s a look at this year’s Creek to Bay Clean Up:

