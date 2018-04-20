German theater asks guests to wear swastikas for Hitler play

Flinching when he heard himself described as a man who used power to prey on women, Harvey Weinstein was charged Friday with rape and another sex felony in the first prosecution to result from the wave of allegations against him that sparked a national reckoning over sexual misconduct.
'The Outsider' author Stephen King talks Trump, his new book, and some never-before heard truths about his preview works.
James invites rock and roll legend Steven Tyler to play a game of Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts, in which the two pose very personal questions to each other and the choice is simple: answer honestly or eat what's in front of you, which includes cow intestines and pig jelly.
Tony-nominated ‘Angels in America’ star looks back on the night of his first kiss. And his second. And his third.
'Boys in the Band' star Zachary Quinto will tackle mysteries of the universe in the hosting role once occupied by Leonard Nimoy on 'In Search of...'
'The Lead' host and 'The Hellfire Club' novelist Jake Tapper says that, regardless of what the special counsel's report finds, he's hoping it ends with one result in particular.
Chadwick Boseman credits the entire 'Black Panther' team's research of African culture for helping him ground a character with superhuman abilities.
Stephen finds out the benefits of his stage name, Jamie Foxx, versus his birth name, Eric Marlon Bishop.
In order to pick the winning horse at the Kentucky Derby, 'Black-ish' star Anthony Anderson looked within himself. Or, perhaps, with-on himself?
As a trained neuroscientist and fulltime mother, Mayim Bialik was well-equipped to write 'Boying Up: How to be Brave, Bold and Brilliant.'