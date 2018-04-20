Celebrate Earth Day 2018 at Balboa Park - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Celebrate Earth Day 2018 at Balboa Park

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Earth Day is Sunday, April 22 and celebrations will be held all weekend, including an Earth Fair at Balboa Park.

Some of the vendors that will be on site include, Lumbercycle, Kitty Gram and the Vegan Tamale Company and they also joined the Morning Extra to talk about the event.

