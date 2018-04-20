San Diego County expects more dementia sufferers

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Two studies released Friday indicate San Diego County will see increasingly devastating health and economic effects from dementia-related diseases in coming years.
The number of county residents age 55 and older with dementia is expected to increase from 84,000 today to 115,000 by 2030, according to The Alzheimer's Project, a regional initiative that includes political leadership, research institutions, public universities, health care systems and caregiver groups.
"This group of diseases, their effects, and the care needed for those suffering from them has a significant effect on the local economic burden, but also on the financial burden faced by patients and their families," said county Health and Human Services Agency officials in one of the reports, titled The Economic Burden of Alzheimer's Disease and Related Dementias in San Diego County (PDF File).
Alzheimer's is the most common type of dementia, which is an umbrella term signifying a decline in mental ability. Vascular dementia, the second most common form of dementia, typically affects stroke patients.
The number of family members and caregivers needed for dementia patients is expected to grow from 214,000 people to nearly 300,000. Meanwhile, the current cost of dementia care in the county, $38 billion, is expected to grow by $52 billion by 2030.
Annual costs associated with an individual with dementia are estimated to be more than $64,000; that figure includes medical costs as well as loss of income and productive activity.
In 2015, about one in seven San Diego County hospital patients age 55 or older showed signs of dementia.
The San Diego County Board of Supervisors launched The Alzheimer's Project in 2014 to mitigate the growing effects of dementia. The coalition is focused on improving the county's network of care services and raising awareness and funds for an Alzheimer's cure.
RELATED COVERAGE
Millions of Southern Californians will be taking to the roads and airways Friday as the Memorial Day travel crunch goes into high gear, and the large crowds will likely test the patience of motorists and airline passengers.
Beginning Thursday through July 4, 2018, U.S. veterans and up to three guests may enjoy free admission to SeaWorld San Diego as well as other SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment properties across the country. This new offer joins the ongoing Waves of Honor program that offers complimentary admission to any U.S. active duty military, activated or drilling reservist, or National Guardsman once per year, for the military personnel and as many as three direct dependents.
A San Diego family is continuing their fight for justice for their son after his accused killer, a twice deported undocumented immigrant, fled to Mexico.
Cooler than normal temperatures continue through Saturday. Marine layer clouds scatter by Friday afternoon, but persist through Saturday.
Amid an uptick of shootings across San Diego, on Thursday, community came together to discuss ways to stop gun violence in San Diego neighborhoods.
Crews dousing the smoldering remnants of a roughly 60-acre wildfire near Pala Casino had the burn area 100 percent contained Thursday night.
A terrifying scene played out in La Mesa earlier this week when an eighth grader was chased by a man with machetes on her way to school. The man accused – who allegedly had two machetes as he chased the 13-year-old girl – was shot by police and on Thursday was charged under unusual circumstances.
Imagine being at work, when suddenly your boss demands you stop what you're doing and take a break. In Thursday's Zevely Zone, Jeff's in the East Village with the San Diego Humane Society's first "kitten crash."
For four hours on Tuesday, a domestic violence suspect held police off with SWAT snipers positioned on rooftops in a Bay Terraces neighborhood. On Thursday, the man arrested answered to charges in court.