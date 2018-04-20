Empowering women and girls through skateboarding

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - A local nonprofit organization is creating opportunities for women to learn how to skateboard.

EXPOSURE organizes all-female events, such as professional and amateur skateboarding competitions, learn-to-skate clinics and wellness education.

Proceeds from their events support survivors of domestic violence.

Their next event is the Women’s Adult Skate Clinic happening Sunday, April 22. It will be held from 9:00 a.m.to 11:00 a.m. at the Encinitas Community Park. Admission is free and all abilities can participate. Rental gear is available. Those attending are asked to bring canned food as a donation.