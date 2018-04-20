San Diego teacher charged with distributing child pornography

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A fifth-grade teacher at Rosa Parks Elementary School in the San Diego Unified School District has been arrested for allegedly distributing pornographic images of young girls, including a toddler, authorities announced Friday.

David Gordon Weaks, 59, made his initial appearance in federal court Thursday.

Prosecutors asked that Weaks be held without bail on grounds that he is a danger to the community and a flight risk. Magistrate Judge Andrew Schopler will consider the request Tuesday at a detention hearing.

Beginning in late March, Homeland Security Investigations agents were conducting an investigation of individuals suspected of making files of child pornography available for sharing on the internet through the use of a peer-to-peer file sharing program, prosecutors said.

On April 4, agents connected to a computer with an Internet protocol address associated with Weaks' residence in San Diego.

Agents were able to download two videos directly from the IP address, both of which showed young minor females engaging in sex acts with adult males, according to authorities.

Homeland Security agents, along with other law enforcement officers associated with the San Diego internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, searched Weaks' home Thursday morning pursuant to a federal warrant and seized multiple computers and other digital items which were found to contain child pornography, prosecutors said.

In a letter to parents/guardians, Principal Veronika Lopez-Mendez said: