Fundraiser for Isaac: His friends are not just spinning their wheels

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - A tragic car crash left a Mount Carmel High School student paralyzed from the chest down, and now, the community is rallying to support him.

In Friday's Zevely Zone, Jeff went to 4S Ranch where two trainers are giving hope a spin.

Isaac Coulapides is an athlete who loves to snow board and surf. Then, everything changed for the Mount Carmel cheerleader last October.

It was a Friday night after a football game. Isaac wrecked his car in Sabre Springs and became paralyzed from the chest down.

Inside his crumpled car with severed spinal cord and fractured sternum, Isaac immediately started giving himself a pep talk.

Isaac is a cheerleader at heart who has plenty of people rooting for him as well.

Bethany Murray and Cat Kom from Studio Sweat have organized a fundraiser for Isaac.

On April 28th and 29th, they will host a 24-hour spin session where people can ride either at the studio or remotely through a live stream.

Isaac recently surfed for the first time since his accident. At 17-years-old, he is determined to not let the one corner he took too fast define his future.

His back was broken but not his spirit. So it is no surprise that Isaac will try out for the cheer leading team his senior year.