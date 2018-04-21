Arson suspected as cause of house fire in City Heights

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A fire that burned a City Heights home early this morning was no accident, authorities said.

The blaze started about 3 a.m. in a two-story house on 42nd Street near University Avenue, San Diego Fire-Rescue Department officials said.

Arson investigators believe the fire was intentionally set, but no arrests have been made, according to the Fire-Rescue Department.

It took crews about 30 minutes to knock down the fire, which displaced two adults.

Both were being assisted by the Red Cross. No one was injured.

The fire dealt about $200,000 of damage to the home, plus $100,000 of damage to the home's contents, fire officials said.