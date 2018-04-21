Fire at abandoned house sends firefighter to the hospital - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Fire at abandoned house sends firefighter to the hospital

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A firefighter was injured battling a house fire in Encanto early Saturday.

The fire was reported around 4 a.m. in a two-story, abandoned home near the intersection of Brooklyn Avenue and Otay Street, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

Fire crews from San Diego as well as the Heartland Fire and Rescue Department were at the scene for several hours.

The injured firefighter was taken to a hospital for treatment. He was not burned and is expected to recover.

The home where the fire took place was evaluated and red-tagged by a city engineer, meaning no one will be allowed to enter the building due to structural problems, fire officials said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.