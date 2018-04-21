Verne Troyer, Mini Me in `Austin Powers' films, dead at 49

Verne Troyer arrives at the 6th Annual Get Lucky For Lupus Poker Tournament on Thursday, Sept. 18, 2014, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - Actor Verne Troyer, known for his role as Mini Me in two of the "Austin Powers" films, died today at the age of 49, according to a statement on the actor's Facebook page.

"It is with great sadness and incredibly heavy hearts to write that Verne passed away today," the statement began. "Verne was an extremely caring individual. He wanted to make everyone smile, be happy, and laugh. Anybody in need, he would help to any extent possible.

"... Verne was also a fighter when it came to his own battles. Over the years he*s struggled and won, struggled and won, struggled and fought some more, but unfortunately this time was too much."

No cause of death was given, but Troyer was hospitalized earlier this month after reports that he was drinking heavily and suicidal.

The celebrity news website TMZ.com reported that Troyer had been on life support since that incident.

Troyer was born with a case of dwarfism that left him -- at 2-feet-8- inches -- one of the shortest men in the world. He had over 50 acting credits on his resume, but was best-known as Mini Mi in 1999's "Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me" and 2002's "Austin Powers in Goldmember."