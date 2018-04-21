Toddler suffers skull fractures after being hit by truck

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A toddler was badly injured Saturday after being struck by a pickup truck at Crawford High School in the neighborhood of El Cerrito, police said.

It happened just before 11 a.m. in the school's quad area, when a 3- year-old boy apparently stepped in front of a full-size pickup, according to the San Diego Police Department.

The truck, driven by a 31-year-old man, rolled over the boy's head, San Diego Police Officer Steve Bourasa said.

The boy was taken to a hospital with two skull fractures and abrasions, Bourasa said.

Police described the injuries as "serious," but said they were not considered life-threatening.

The SDPD's Traffic Division was investigating the incident.