San Diego surfer recovering from freak accident after surfboard impales his head

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - It was supposed to be a typical surf contest training session for 15-year-old Mick Davey at Windandsea Beach in La Jolla.
Chuck Davey, Mick's dad, was behind the lens capturing his son do what he does best, surfing. Chuck, suddenly, noticed something wasn’t quite right.
Chuck said, "Mick was kind of screaming something (and) I couldn't figure out what was wrong. (It) looked like there was something hanging out the back of his head."
Mick, a La Jolla High School sophomore, fell off his surfboard and then a piece from the tip of his board became lodged in his head.
"He got tangled in the white-water (and) somehow the board shot into the back of his head," said Chuck.
First responders were called, arrived on scene and scrambled to stop the bleeding from Mick's wound.
He was immediately rushed to the hospital.
The young competitive surfer suddenly found himself undergoing emergency surgery and put in a medically induced coma.
"It was pretty scary. They had to go in and cut a big hole in his skull and clean out all the fiberglass and bone fragments from his brain," said Chuck.
Mick fought against all the odds, miraculously pulling through the surgery and is now out of the coma.
The avid surfer is still in the ICU as doctors are concerned about possible infection, but they remain cautiously optimistic for a full recovery.
Chuck said the freak accident has given him a new perspective on life, "Something like this happens, you realize that friends (and) family are what it's all about. Stay close. The rest is B.S."
The family is extremely grateful for all the love and support they have received.
Now, perhaps the hardest part for Mick is having to wait a couple of months to get back in the water.
It’s a miraculous story of a La Jolla teen who survived a freak accident when a chunk of surfboard got lodge in his head.. hear how he’s doing tonight @CBS8 5 & 6:30pm pic.twitter.com/9FqBTfjtTF— Angie Lee (@AngieNews8) April 21, 2018
Millions of Southern Californians will be taking to the roads and airways Friday as the Memorial Day travel crunch goes into high gear, and the large crowds will likely test the patience of motorists and airline passengers.
Beginning Thursday through July 4, 2018, U.S. veterans and up to three guests may enjoy free admission to SeaWorld San Diego as well as other SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment properties across the country. This new offer joins the ongoing Waves of Honor program that offers complimentary admission to any U.S. active duty military, activated or drilling reservist, or National Guardsman once per year, for the military personnel and as many as three direct dependents.
A San Diego family is continuing their fight for justice for their son after his accused killer, a twice deported undocumented immigrant, fled to Mexico.
Cooler than normal temperatures continue through Saturday. Marine layer clouds scatter by Friday afternoon, but persist through Saturday.
Amid an uptick of shootings across San Diego, on Thursday, community came together to discuss ways to stop gun violence in San Diego neighborhoods.
Crews dousing the smoldering remnants of a roughly 60-acre wildfire near Pala Casino had the burn area 100 percent contained Thursday night.
A terrifying scene played out in La Mesa earlier this week when an eighth grader was chased by a man with machetes on her way to school. The man accused – who allegedly had two machetes as he chased the 13-year-old girl – was shot by police and on Thursday was charged under unusual circumstances.
Imagine being at work, when suddenly your boss demands you stop what you're doing and take a break. In Thursday's Zevely Zone, Jeff's in the East Village with the San Diego Humane Society's first "kitten crash."
For four hours on Tuesday, a domestic violence suspect held police off with SWAT snipers positioned on rooftops in a Bay Terraces neighborhood. On Thursday, the man arrested answered to charges in court.