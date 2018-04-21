San Diego surfer recovering from freak accident after surfboard impales his head

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - It was supposed to be a typical surf contest training session for 15-year-old Mick Davey at Windandsea Beach in La Jolla.

Chuck Davey, Mick's dad, was behind the lens capturing his son do what he does best, surfing. Chuck, suddenly, noticed something wasn’t quite right.

Chuck said, "Mick was kind of screaming something (and) I couldn't figure out what was wrong. (It) looked like there was something hanging out the back of his head."

Mick, a La Jolla High School sophomore, fell off his surfboard and then a piece from the tip of his board became lodged in his head.

"He got tangled in the white-water (and) somehow the board shot into the back of his head," said Chuck.

First responders were called, arrived on scene and scrambled to stop the bleeding from Mick's wound.

He was immediately rushed to the hospital.

The young competitive surfer suddenly found himself undergoing emergency surgery and put in a medically induced coma.

"It was pretty scary. They had to go in and cut a big hole in his skull and clean out all the fiberglass and bone fragments from his brain," said Chuck.

Mick fought against all the odds, miraculously pulling through the surgery and is now out of the coma.

The avid surfer is still in the ICU as doctors are concerned about possible infection, but they remain cautiously optimistic for a full recovery.

Chuck said the freak accident has given him a new perspective on life, "Something like this happens, you realize that friends (and) family are what it's all about. Stay close. The rest is B.S."

The family is extremely grateful for all the love and support they have received.

Now, perhaps the hardest part for Mick is having to wait a couple of months to get back in the water.