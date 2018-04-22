Sheriff's department investigates inmate's death at San Diego jail

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Investigators Sunday continued to look into the weekend death of a man at San Diego Central Jail.
The detainee died inside his cell on Saturday, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.
Deputies doing a security check at the San Diego Central Jail found the detainee unresponsive inside his cell, according to Sheriff's Lt. Michael Blevins. Deputies and medical professionals performed life-saving efforts on the man, but they were unsuccessful.
There was no initial evidence of foul play or suicide, but the death remained under investigation, Blevins said. An autopsy will be performed to determine the man's cause of death.
The inmate's name and age remained undisclosed Saturday, pending notification of next of kin.
Deputies asked anyone with information on the death to call the sheriff's homicide unit at (858) 974-2321, or after hours at (858) 565-5200. Tipsters can call Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.
