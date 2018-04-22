Body found in Tecolote Canyon in Linda Vista

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8/CNS) - A body was found by a hiker in Linda Vista's Tecolote Canyon, San Diego police reported Sunday.



The hiker discovered the body just before 6 p.m. near the 6500 block of High Knoll Road.



Police responded near High Knoll Road and Frankel Way and then called a medical examiner to the scene.



It's unknown whether the deceased was a victim of foul play.



No information regarding the person's age was immediately available. Their name will be withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Police said it was most likely a transient who may have been dead for a couple of days.



An autopsy will be done to determine the cause of death.