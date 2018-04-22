Driver killed in overnight Fallbrook crash

FALLBROOK (CNS) - A nighttime crash in Fallbrook left a man dead Sunday, the California Highway Patrol said.



The driver's name was not immediately released.



The crash was reported at 12:17 a.m. on winding section of De Luz Road in a hilly, wooded area just north of downtown Fallbrook.



A 20-year-old man was driving a blue Honda Civic east on De Luz Road approaching its intersection with Sandia Creek Drive when his car apparently drifted to the left and veered first into oncoming lanes, then off the roadway and into a tree, according to CHP Officer Mark Latulippe.



The driver was airlifted to Palomar Medical Center in Escondido, where he later died, Latulippe said.



No one else was in the car at the time of the crash, and officers don't believe anyone else was involved.



It's unknown whether alcohol or drug impairment was a factor in the collision, Latulippe said.