Crews knock down brush fires near Otay Mesa

SAN YSIDRO (NEWS 8/CNS) - Multiple small brush fires near Otay Mesa and San Ysidro on Sunday forced authorities to shut down lanes and connector ramps of two freeways before firefighters could get the situation under control.



The brushers were first reported at 2:35 p.m. near Via de la Bandola, according to San Diego Fire-Rescue spokesperson Monica Munoz. The street runs adjacent to the eastbound lanes of State Route 905, just west of its junction with Interstate 805.



California Highway Patrol officers began shutting down eastbound SR- 905 about 10 minutes later and also closed transition roads from Interstate 805 and Picador Boulevard onto SR-905.



The fires were knocked down by 3:25 p.m., Munoz said.



No structures were threatened and no one was injured, she said.

Police said the cause of the spot fires was a catalytic converter.

All lanes were reopened by 4:12 p.m., according to the CHP.