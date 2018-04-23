San Diego Growlers: Hybrid of non-stop soccer and football action

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Ultimate Disc is a sport that has been described as mesmerizing and dynamic and San Diego has a professional team in the American Ultimate Disc League called the Growlers.

The Growlers recently started their fourth season as part of the West Division. Their inaugural season began in April 2015, where they just missed qualifying for the playoffs with a record of 7-7.

Played with a 175 gram flying disc instead of a ball, Ultimate combines the non-stop play of soccer, with elements of football and basketball to create a true spectator experience.

News 8's Ashley Jacobs was up early with some members of the team and learns more about the sport in the attached video.