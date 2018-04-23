San Diego Growlers: Hybrid of non-stop soccer and football actio - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

San Diego Growlers: Hybrid of non-stop soccer and football action

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Ultimate Disc is a sport that has been described as mesmerizing and dynamic and San Diego has a professional team in the American Ultimate Disc League called the Growlers. 

The Growlers recently started their fourth season as part of the West Division. Their inaugural season began in April 2015, where they just missed qualifying for the playoffs with a record of 7-7. 

Played with a 175 gram flying disc instead of a ball, Ultimate combines the non-stop play of soccer, with elements of football and basketball to create a true spectator experience. 

News 8's Ashley Jacobs was up early with some members of the team and learns more about the sport in the attached video. 

  • SportsMore>>

  • Body camera video is latest setback for Milwaukee police

    Body camera video is latest setback for Milwaukee police

    Friday, May 25 2018 9:40 AM EDT2018-05-25 13:40:42 GMT
    (Milwaukee Police Department via AP). This Jan. 26, 2018 police body-camera footage released by Milwaukee Police Department shows NBA Bucks guard Sterling Brown as he talks to arresting police officers after being shot by a stun gun in a Walgreens park...(Milwaukee Police Department via AP). This Jan. 26, 2018 police body-camera footage released by Milwaukee Police Department shows NBA Bucks guard Sterling Brown as he talks to arresting police officers after being shot by a stun gun in a Walgreens park...
    Community groups in Milwaukee are criticizing police over newly released body-camera footage of Bucks player Sterling Brown's January arrest. 
    Community groups in Milwaukee are criticizing police over newly released body-camera footage of Bucks player Sterling Brown's January arrest. 

  • MLB panel says baseballs getting extra lift, cause unknown

    MLB panel says baseballs getting extra lift, cause unknown

    Friday, May 25 2018 2:56 AM EDT2018-05-25 06:56:10 GMT
    (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File). FILE - In this May 2, 2018, file photo, Los Angeles Angels' Albert Pujols, right, hits a solo home run in front of Baltimore Orioles catcher Caleb Joseph, left, and home plate umpire Roberto Ortiz during the first inni...(AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File). FILE - In this May 2, 2018, file photo, Los Angeles Angels' Albert Pujols, right, hits a solo home run in front of Baltimore Orioles catcher Caleb Joseph, left, and home plate umpire Roberto Ortiz during the first inni...
    Baseballs really are getting extra lift, and it's not from batters' exaggerated upper cuts, according to a committee of researchers hired by the commissioner's office. 
    Baseballs really are getting extra lift, and it's not from batters' exaggerated upper cuts, according to a committee of researchers hired by the commissioner's office. 

  • NFL teams under no time pressure to form own anthem policies

    NFL teams under no time pressure to form own anthem policies

    Friday, May 25 2018 2:29 AM EDT2018-05-25 06:29:11 GMT
    (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File). FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 12, 2016, file photo, San Francisco 49ers safety Eric Reid (35) and quarterback Colin Kaepernick (7) kneel during the national anthem before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles...(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File). FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 12, 2016, file photo, San Francisco 49ers safety Eric Reid (35) and quarterback Colin Kaepernick (7) kneel during the national anthem before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles...
    With its popularity threatened and critics stretching all the way to the White House, the NFL tries to get past the debate over taking a knee during the national anthem but seems to muddle the issue even more. 
    With its popularity threatened and critics stretching all the way to the White House, the NFL tries to get past the debate over taking a knee during the national anthem but seems to muddle the issue even more. 
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.