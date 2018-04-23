Raise a fork to Dining Out For Life

In case you're looking for an excuse to go out for dinner, lunch, or drinks, (who isn't?) here's a great one for you.

The San Diego LGBT Community Center's 12th annual Dining Out For Life is Thursday, April 26th. All you have to do is bring your appetite and get ready to raise a fork at participating local restaurants.

Participating San Diego restaurants, bars, coffeehouses, and nightclubs are donating 25-100 percent of their sales to The Center's HIV/AIDS services and prevention programs. Find the full list right here. You may even find yourself being served by one of many local celebrities who will be out in force supporting this cause.