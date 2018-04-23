Lanes open on I-805 in Kearny Mesa following overturned big rig - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Lanes open on I-805 in Kearny Mesa following overturned big rig mess

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8/CNS) — An overturned semi truck put a snag in the evening commute Monday for drivers on northbound Interstate 805. 

The overturned truck forced a closure of the far right lane of northbound Interstate 805 at Balboa Avenue in Kearny Mesa and the driver of the truck was injured.

When crews arrived after the noon-time incident, they found the driver trapped but were able to rescue him. 

He was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. 

The on-ramp and off-ramp to the freeway from Balboa Avenue were also closed following the incident, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP issued a congestion alert for the area and the slow lane remained closed until the evening. 

Crews towed the truck away around 5 p.m. and Caltrans said all lanes were open around 5:30 p.m.

The cause remains under investigation. 

