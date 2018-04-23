Young inventor of Locker Board visits San Diego

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — A young inventor who has appeared on "Shark Tank" and landed Sir Richard Branson as an investor at age 11 was recently in San Diego to talk to kids about his inspiring story.

12-year-old Carson Kropfl is the inventor of Locker Board. which just launched a spring line of backpack-sized skateboards that fit inside lockers.

Carson stopped by Morning Extra to discuss his TEDxKids talk and upcoming endeavors.