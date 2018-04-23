Fashion Redux: Exhibition and fashion show at San Diego History - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Fashion Redux: Exhibition and fashion show at San Diego History Center

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Classic styles are getting modern makeovers in the San Diego History Center exhibition "Fashion Redux: 90 Years of Fashion."

Matt Schiff from the history center along with Susan Lazear and some talented students from Mesa College's fashion program stopped by with a preview of the exhibit and an upcoming fashion show.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.