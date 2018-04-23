SeaWorld's animal rescue and rehabilitation program

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - SeaWorld is a place for so much more than just entertaining crowds.

On Monday, a beaver, owl and glider visited News 8's Morning Extra. All three are ambassadors for their species and part of SeaWorld's Rescue and Rehabilitation program.

SeaWorld Animal Ambassador Kylene Plemons showcased the animal species' behaviors, range, characteristics as well as wildlife education, conservation, responsible pet ownership and how people can help animals.

Since 1965, SeaWorld San Diego has rescued more than 17,000 animals, with sea lions, seals and marine birds comprising the vast majority of those animals rescued. The park's Rescue Team also routinely comes to the aid of dolphins, whales and sea turtles.

Every visit to SeaWorld San Diego helps support the park's animal rescue efforts.

The SeaWorld Seven Seas Food Festival continues for the final weekend in 2018 this Saturday and Sunday.