Grand Opening: First to check into the new Legoland Hotel

Imagine being at work, when suddenly your boss demands you stop what you're doing and take a break. In Thursday's Zevely Zone, Jeff's in the East Village with the San Diego Humane Society's first "kitten crash."
This Sunday, San Diego’s top 20 high school theater stars will compete for their chance to win a $10,000 scholarship on a Broadway stage.
The next time you can't find the energy to take a 16 hour flight to Australia, consider visiting Walkabout Australia - a new four acre animal habitat designed by one of Australia's own.
en years after being attacked by a rattlesnake, News 8's Chopper 8 reporter Jo Eager decided to face her fears.
Reading is the cornerstone of education and a San Diego non-profit organization is helping low-income, at-risk children discover the power of books.
From Stevie Wonder to Ray Charles - blind musicians have a special connection to their music that can inspire their listeners.
Navigating a trash truck through San Diego's congested streets can be a game of inches. So, imagine the odds of a driver having zero accidents since 1989.
The San Diego Chicken Pie Shop is celebrating its 80th anniversary by piling on the food and rolling back their prices.