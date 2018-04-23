Grand Opening: First to check into the new Legoland Hotel - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Grand Opening: First to check into the new Legoland Hotel

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Legoland is days away from opening its new Castle Hotel and the new accommodations are fit for a king or queen.

In Monday's Zevely Zone, Jeff went to Carlsbad where he checked in as the first royal guest.

The Legoland Castle Hotel is now accepting bookings for stays beginning April 27, 2018.

The hotel features:

  • 250 premium LEGO Castle themed rooms with your choice of Knights & Dragons, Royal Princess or Magic Wizard LEGO Castle décor throughout
  • Located right at the main entrance of LEGOLAND California
  • New themed restaurant - Dragon's Den Restaurant & Bar
  • Ultimate Kid's Quarters- Separate kids' area with LEGO building tables and scavenger hunt in every room!
  • Enhanced Pool Area- Zero entry pool featuring interactive water play features and whirlpool spa
  • Entertainment Courtyard- Play zones for kids of all ages including a DUPLO tot spot, slides, an outdoor stage and cinema with seating
  • Playful Surprises- From talking portraits to musical seats, there is fun around every corner!

 

