Shaqnado featuring Victoria Beckham & Shaquille O'Neal

James Corden debuts the trailer of a secret project he, Victoria Beckham and Shaquille O'Neal have been working on: Shaqnado. Can James and Victoria save the world from a tornado of Shaqs? Special appearance by Tracee Ellis Ross on the evening news.

[To view video on YouTube, click here.]

Watch The Late Late Show with James Corden weeknights on CBS 8 at 12:37 a.m