Investigation underway after infant found dead at Tierrasanta home

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - San Diego police were investigating the death of a four-month-old at a home in Tierrasanta on Tuesday.

First responders attempted CPR, but were unsuccessful at resuscitating the child.

Emergency crews were on scene at the home in the 3100 block of Minuteman Street, after the incident was reported shortly after 10:00 a.m.

There are no immediate indications that the death is suspicious. The gender of the child was not immediately available.