Take a tour of Legoland's new Castle Hotel

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - The new Legoland Castle Hotel opens this Friday, but News 8’s Ashley Jacobs snuck past the castle knights to give you a tour before it opens.

She has your inside guide to making the most of your royal stay... be on the look out for bad knights during a scavenger hunt while keeping your eyes peeled for Princess Bricknee, Sir Brick and Merlin the Wizard. 

