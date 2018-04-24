City & San Diego Unified break ground on joint-use park

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Mayor Kevin Faulconer, City Council President Myrtle Cole and San Diego Unified School District Superintendent Cindy Marten helped break ground Tuesday on a park at Horton Elementary School intended for student and neighborhood use alike.



It's one in a series of parks to be added since 2016, when Faulconer pledged to build or upgrade 50 parks over the next several years as part of the city's Play All Day Parks Program.



Marten said beyond school property, parks are places where neighbors can build community.



"By providing district land and construction funding to the Play All Day Program, we are not only strengthening our schools, we are also helping the city meet its goal of providing recreation spaces in all neighborhoods," Marten said.



The Horton field will feature natural turf, a walking and running path, drinking fountain, security gates and fencing. Existing basketball courts and play structures will also be considered joint-use features.



Students will have exclusive access to the park at 5050 Guymon St. during school hours, and it will open to residents after school and during breaks.



The city-San Diego Unified partnership allows parks to be built faster and cheaper than usual because the biggest challenges to creating new parks are finding available land and funding, according to the city.



San Diego Unified is responsible for building the Horton park, and the city will maintain it. San Diego Unified capital projects are funded by local bond measures approved by voters to repair, renovate and revitalize neighborhood schools.