Court orders judge to free rapper Meek Mill on bail

Protesters uses their phones and listen to a speaker in front of a courthouse during a hearing for rapper Meek Mill, Monday April 16, 2018 in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Jacqueline Larma)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Pennsylvania’s highest court has ordered a judge to free rapper Meek Mill on bail while he appeals decade-old gun and drug convictions.

The Supreme Court directed a Philadelphia judge who had jailed him to immediately issue an order releasing him on unsecured bail.

Mill was sentenced in November to 2-4 years in prison for violating probation.

Mill issued a statement saying his five months in jail have been “a nightmare” and thanking all his supporters.

A team of lawyers and public relations consultants had waged an all-out battle to get him freed on bail.

Prosecutors say they believe Mill should get a new trial because of questions raised about the credibility of his arresting officer.

I’d like to thank God, my family, and all my public advocates for their love, support and encouragement during this difficult time. While the past five months have been a nightmare, the prayers, visits, calls, letters and rallies have helped me stay positive. — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) April 24, 2018

To the Philly District Attorney’s office, I’m grateful for your commitment to justice. I understand that many people of color across the country don’t have that luxury and I plan to use my platform to shine a light on those issues. — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) April 24, 2018