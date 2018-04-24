International Mobile Film Festival showcasing new age of moviema - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

International Mobile Film Festival showcasing new age of moviemaking this weekend

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Moviemaking has come a long way since its inception.

Filmmakers now are creating captivating movies using smart phones and that's what the International Mobile Film Fest is celebrating this weekend.

Susy Botello and Miranda J. visited Morning Extra to talk about this weekend's event.

See a trailer for the festival below:

