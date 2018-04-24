'Schoolhouse Rock' composer and musician Bob Dorough dies at 94

If you can still recite the lyrics to educational songs like 'Conjuction Junction' (and they helped you pass grammar tests in school), you owe a debt of gratitude to composer Bob Dorough, who died Monday.

Go ahead, Generation X and Millennials, pour one out for Bob Dorough. The musician and composer, 94, died Monday of natural causes at his home in Mount Bethel, Pa., his son told the Associated Press.

You may not know Dorough's name but if you were parked in front of your TV on Saturday mornings growing up in the 1970s or '80s (or your teachers did), you can probably still recite the lyrics he wrote for Schoolhouse Rock. And the lessons he imparted may have helped you pass a grammar or math test along the way.

He wrote all of the music and lyrics for the Multiplication Rock math series and two of the best-known Grammar Rock numbers, Conjunction Junction and Lolly, Lolly Lolly, Get Your Adverbs Here.

Dorough also wrote the song Devil May Care, which jazz great Miles Davis recorded as an instrumental version.

Dorough was born in Arkansas and raised in Texas. He headed to New York City after graduating from the University of North Texas in 1949. He eventually settled in Pennsylvania.

A funeral is tentatively scheduled for Monday in Mount Bethel.

Contributing: Associated Press