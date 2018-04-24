San Diego on shortlist for US Army command center

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego is on the shortlist of locations for a U.S. Army command center focused on cutting-edge technology and military modernization, the San Diego Regional EDC announced Tuesday.
Mayor Kevin Faulconer's office was notified last Thursday that San Diego is among the 15 cities being considered for the Army Futures Command, which is expected to employ nearly 500 civilians and service members.
The city will work jointly with San Diego Regional EDC, an independent nonprofit that promotes city economic competitiveness, to submit a bid package in May.
"San Diego easily checks all the boxes for the Army Futures Command. We have a community that embraces its innovation economy, an unparalleled workforce and top-tier universities," said Mark Cafferty, president and CEO of the EDC. "But beyond that, San Diego has a long history of collaborating with the military to spur innovation and protect national security."
Chief among location criteria is an established technological innovation ecosystem, according to the letter that Army Undersecretary Ryan McCarthy sent to the mayor's office.
Specifically, the Army is looking for a talent pool rich with biomedical, chemical, computer, electrical, materials and mechanical engineers, as well as materials scientists and software developers.
Industry, academic and government partners should network together and support each other, according to the Army criteria. Army officials will also prioritize a strong quality of life in regard to services, amenities, housing, neighborhoods and transportation.
"Based on the initial analysis, your city appears to have a combination of talent, commercial and academic innovation, and quality of life that we are looking for in locating the command," McCarthy wrote.
