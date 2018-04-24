San Diego teacher accused of distributing child porn appears in court

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — A local fifth grade teacher accused of distributing child pornography made another appearance in federal court Tuesday.

David Weaks, a teacher at Rosa Parks Elementary in City Heights, was arrested last week.

Investigators say the 59-year-old had explicit videos of minors on his computer.

Weaks' loved ones entered the federal courthouse for his appearance, but did not give News 8 a comment

Weaks is accused of distributing child pornography. Last week, prosecutors told the judge Weaks is a flight risk and a danger to the community - and asked he be held without bail.

On Tuesday, rather than presenting arguments over bail, weaks agreed to remain in federal custody, although he could request a bail hearing down the road

Weaks' neighbors - including some who asked News 8 not to identify them – said they are still reeling over the news of his arrest.

"I thought I saw David against the garage with his hands up and then more cars came, and they were here for a good three hours," said one neighbor. According to authorities, Homeland Security began investigating the case in March.

According to the criminal complaint in April, they connected Weaks' home IP address to two videos displaying female “minors engaging in sex acts with adults.” The youngest victim was a toddler.

The complaint goes on to describe graphic details News 8 will not be including in our reports.

Once agents searched Weaks' home, they seized other computers and digital items and “numerous child pornography files were identified.”

Investigators interviewed Weaks and the complaint states “he admitted to obtaining and distributing child pornography.”

