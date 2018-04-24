Tivoli Bar and Grill: Dive right in to one of San Diego's old fa - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Tivoli Bar and Grill: Dive right in to one of San Diego's old favorites

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – In San Diego, companies likes SDG&E and The Union-Tribune are household names, but there is one business rich in history San Diegans may have never heard of before.

In Tuesday’s Zevely Zone, Jeff went to the Gaslamp at San Diego’s oldest bar.

The Romeros may sell beer to supporters of all teams, but Padres fans their favorites.

For more information, visit the Tivoli Bar and Grill Facebook page. 

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.