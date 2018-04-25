Amtrak train strikes and kills pedestrian in Oceanside

OCEANSIDE (CNS) - A person was struck and killed by an Amtrak train Tuesday in Oceanside.

The victim was struck about 7:50 p.m. by Amtrak Train 591, according to a Metrolink spokeswoman.

The victim, whose age and gender were not immediately available, was struck in the area of Surfrider Way and North Cleveland Street and was pronounced dead at the scene, San Diego County sheriff's Lt. Matthew Glisson said.

Metrolink Train 608, headed south to Oceanside, was canceled in San Clemente and an Orange County Transit Authority bus was being used to take the roughly 15 people aboard to their destination, according to Metrolink.