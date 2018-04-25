$1.1B Chula Vista Bayfront development approved

CHULA VISTA (NEWS 8) – The green light was given Tuesday to a South Bay redevelopment project that has been in the works for years.

The City of Chula Vista and the Port of San Diego will move forward with a $1 billion makeover of the Chula Vista Bayfront.

The Bayfront is more than a decade in the making and calls for redeveloping land into a mixed-used space: Two parks, a fire station and a resort hotel with convention space.

The plans call on the City of Chula Vista and the Port of San Diego to each contribute more than $40 million.

The Bayfront development is projected to bring with it more than 10,000 construction jobs.

Once completed in 2024, the public-private partnership is expected to have a multi-million economic impact and 3,300 new jobs.

The plan will now go to the Board of Port Commissioners to obtain a final permit in the fall

News 8's Brandon Lewis reports from Chula Vista with what is being planned and what it took to finally reach the milestone.