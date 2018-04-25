$1.1B Chula Vista Bayfront development approved - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

$1.1B Chula Vista Bayfront development approved

Posted: Updated:

CHULA VISTA (NEWS 8) – The green light was given Tuesday to a South Bay redevelopment project that has been in the works for years.

The City of Chula Vista and the Port of San Diego will move forward with a $1 billion makeover of the Chula Vista Bayfront.

The Bayfront is more than a decade in the making and calls for redeveloping land into a mixed-used space: Two parks, a fire station and a resort hotel with convention space. 

The plans call on the City of Chula Vista and the Port of San Diego to each contribute more than $40 million. 

The Bayfront development is projected to bring with it more than 10,000 construction jobs. 

Once completed in 2024, the public-private partnership is expected to have a multi-million economic impact and 3,300 new jobs. 

The plan will now go to the Board of Port Commissioners to obtain a final permit in the fall

News 8's Brandon Lewis reports from Chula Vista with what is being planned and what it took to finally reach the milestone.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.