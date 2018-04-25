Girl escapes would be kidnapper in Jamul, suspect sketch released

JAMUL (CNS) - An 11-year-old girl broke free from a would-be kidnapper Tuesday in Jamul, suffering a minor injury to an arm.

The attempted abduction was reported at 3:49 p.m. near the Jamul Primary School at 14567 Lyons Valley Road, said Sgt. Karla Menzies of the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

While on a nearby dirt trail, the girl was approached and forcibly grabbed by an unknown male. The child was able to escape, suffering a minor abrasion to an arm, Menzies said.

Deputies searched the area, but did not locate any suspects or evidence.

Deputies will provide extra patrols and resources before and after school hours for the remainder of the week, Menzies said.

"The Jamul Dulzura Union School District is working in collaboration with the sheriff's department to ensure the safety of all students and advises all schools in the district will start at their normally scheduled time," she said.

On Wednesday night, the San Diego County Sheriff's Department released a sketch of the would be kidnapper.

Now that there is a suspect description, the Sheriff's department is urging parents to be on the lookout for someone that may match the sketch.