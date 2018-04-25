Get your invention seen at the Media, Technology and Commerce Expo

Get your invention seen at the Media, Technology and Commerce Ex - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Do you have the next “can’t miss” product, but need some help getting it to market? Head to the Hilton San Diego Bayfront on April 24-26 for the Media, Technology and Commerce Expo.

The MTC Expo brings together the leaders responsible for creating and disseminating marketing campaigns, measuring their success and doubling down on customer satisfaction.

In addition to all the great information that will be given you will also have the opportunity to meet with top marketers, media leaders, technology and data experts.

Kristin Malia, product expert for the expo as well as some inventors joined Morning Extra to talk about what the Media, Technology and Commerce Expo has to offer.

