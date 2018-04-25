SDG&E responding to live wires on road in Sorrento Valley - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

SDG&E responding to live wires on road in Sorrento Valley

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - San Diego Fire Department is responding to a report of live wires on a building and on the road at Roselle Street and Tansy Street in Sorrento Valley.

SDG&E has been called to assist with the incident.

Crews think a truck may have hit a power pole and knocked the wires down.

This is a BREAKING NEWS report. Check back for updates.

