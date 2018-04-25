Bike race with professionals at the Barrio Logan Grand Prix

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - It's one of Southern California's largest cycling events: The Barrio Logan Grand Prix. It returns Saturday, April 28.

The race is open to men and women of all ages, from professional and Olympic Level Cyclists to first-time racers.

Shout out to Thorn Brewing for sponsoring the 2018 Barrio Logan Grand Prix and being our official after-party spot!

All registered riders get a complimentary taster after the race!https://t.co/0dhS4w6RLj https://t.co/SENNNLUHIj — SDBC (@SDBicycleClub) April 24, 2018

News 8's Ashley Jacobs takes you to the finish line of the event and explains how it helps children learn important safety rules and why they've added a community health fair to the race.

Logan Heights Family Health Center Expo is returning to the event this year with free immunization for children, free pregnancy testing, and complimentary health screenings for families and young children to check their cholesterol, blood pressure, vision, teeth and more.