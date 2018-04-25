Oh, Yeezus: Trump and Kanye West trade complimentary tweets - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Oh, Yeezus: Trump and Kanye West trade complimentary tweets

FILE - In this Dec. 13, 2016, file photo, President-elect Donald Trump and Kanye West pose for a picture in the lobby of Trump Tower in New York. West has deleted tweets posted on Dec. 13, 2016, explaining the meeting. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File) FILE - In this Dec. 13, 2016, file photo, President-elect Donald Trump and Kanye West pose for a picture in the lobby of Trump Tower in New York. West has deleted tweets posted on Dec. 13, 2016, explaining the meeting. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington's newest bromance: Yeezus and The Donald.

President Donald Trump is tweeting his thanks Wednesday to rap superstar Kanye West for his recent online support.

Trump wrote, "Thank you Kanye, very cool!" in response to the tweets from West, who called the president "my brother."

West tweeted a number of times Wednesday expressing his admiration for Trump, saying they share "dragon energy."

The rap star also posted a photo of himself wearing a "Make America Great Again" hat.

But in one tweet he noted that his wife, reality star Kim Kardashian West, wanted him to make clear that he did not agree "with everything Trump does."

Kanye West visited the president-elect at Trump Tower during the presidential transition.

