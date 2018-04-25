Home of the Brave: A Vision for Warrior Foundation Freedom Station II

Raw Video: Lt. Col. Stephen Mount, Commander, Wounded Warrior Battalion - West, USMC thanks serving military heroes in transition.

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Warrior Foundation Freedom Station, a non-profit organization serving ill and injured warriors, broke ground on a second transitional housing facility in San Diego Wednesday.



The new nine-unit complex, located in the South Park neighborhood, has been named Freedom Station II, in honor of its sister property and the continuing mission to help San Diego's warriors successfully transition from military service to civilian life.

The location was chosen to facilitate access to Naval Medical Center San Diego, one of the nation's largest military hospitals and leading centers for amputee care.



Residents who live at Freedom Station continue to receive medical treatment while preparing for new challenges in the civilian world.



Sgt. Povas Miknaitis, now retired, joined the Marine Corps just out of high school and was injured during a tour in Afghanistan. He heard about Freedom Station from his section leader and thought it would be a great location to help him transition to civilian life.

"It was an incredible opportunity to be able to transition using a facility like Freedom Station where you're still amongst other brothers that have been through the same trials and tribulations that you've been through," Povas said.



Povas just recently purchased a home here in San Diego and says he would not have been able to do it without the continued help and support that Freedom Station provides.



"You can go to one of your neighbors at midnight and they understand and they go, 'okay, yeah I got your back, let's talk this through,'" Povas said.



Sandy Lehmkuhler, President and Founder of Warrior Foundation Freedom Station, says the transition to civilian life is different for everyone.

"This is for a transition back into civilian life, we do have our first location over on 28th Street, but it became very apparent that there will always be warriors in need to transition," Sandy said.



Sandy says over the last seven years, dozens of Freedom Station residents have gone on to lead successful, productive civilian lives.



"Freedom Station II represents an opportunity to continue helping our nation's heroes shine the brightest in the next stage of their journey. Their service, and their futures, matter to us and the proud military town of San Diego," she said.

Freedom Station II will require extensive renovations prior to its anticipated grand opening in the fall/winter of 2018. The renovations are estimated to cost approximately $750,000.

If you would like to help, visit www.warriorfoundation.org and click on "Donate" to make a one-time or recurring donation. Reference "Freedom Station II" in the notes section.

Raw Video: Presentation of NWBA Division II Awards to the Wolfpack.

Sandy Lehmkuhler, President of Warrior Foundation Freedom Station break ground with friends.

One of nine units at Freedom Station II currently under construction.

Sandy Lehmkuhler, President of Warrior Foundation Freedom Station and Mike Seymour, Board Member, present NWBA Division II Awards to the Wolfpack.

Presentation of NWBA Division II Awards to the Wolfpack.

Unveiling of Freedom Station II Dedication Plaque.