Josiah's Skateboard: Forget the wheelchair, he'd rather use a sk - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Josiah's Skateboard: Forget the wheelchair, he'd rather use a skateboard

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Sometimes perseverance should be rewarded in the form of a gift to a person who overcomes the odds.

In Wednesday's Zevely Zone, Jeff traveled to Carlsbad hoping to make a birthday wish come true.

If you would like to help Josiah design a new skateboard or chip-in to help him buy one, you can find the family's contact information on their GoFundMe page.

Some of the footage in this video story was shot using a GoPro camera.  

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.