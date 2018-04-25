3.9 Earthquake hits near Borrego Springs, shaking felt in San Di - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

3.9 Earthquake hits near Borrego Springs, shaking felt in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - A 3.9 earthquake hit near the Borrego Springs area Wednesday afternoon. 

The earthquake was reported at a depth of 8.4 miles, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.  

According to the USGS, the quake hit around 6:36 p.m.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries. 

