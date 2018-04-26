Police: Boy missing from Roosevelt Middle School found

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8/CNS) - A 13-year-old missing boy was found Thursday morning, about 15 hours after he was last seen at his Balboa Park middle school's after school program, police said.



The boy was reported missing about 4:45 p.m. Wednesday by staff at the Prime Time after-school program at Roosevelt Middle School, which borders the San Diego Zoo to the north at 3366 Park Blvd., San Diego Police Department officials said.



"The missing juvenile has been located," Sgt. Robert Hawkins said at 8 a.m. Thursday. "No other details are available at this time."



The boy's family believed he had run away with a friend, and police did not consider him at risk while he was missing.